Najee Harris - Running Back Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

NAJEE HARRIS | Alabama | OH | #22 | Sr | 6013 | 230 | 4.55e | Antioch, CA | Antioch HS | 03.09.98

Overview:

Disappointed with his draft grade from the NFL Advisory Board, Harris returned to Tuscaloosa on a mission to prove he was worthy of being a first-round pick. The powerful, bruising back is the latest in a long line of runners to hail from Alabama. Harris shows great ability to plow through initial contact and drag defenders along for a ride. He also demonstrates tremendous balance, jump cuts and does show the propensity to want to hurdle defenders. His natural instincts allow for a good feel on distance and angles. Perhaps one of his best traits is his ability as a receiver with ideal ball skills, terrific coordination/body control and outstanding leaping ability to go for jump balls. If Harris wasn’t such a gifted runner, he could very well serve as an effective H-back or safety with his range, vertical presence and hands. Limiting his desire to leap opponents is one trait that NFL coaches will want to see. The scouts will be looking to see just how much time he has put into developing his pass protection ability, which is the biggest area of his game that needs improvement. One of the impressive traits of his game is the fact that he has fumbled just once in his entire collegiate career (638 carries), a remarkable stat. Harris quieted any doubters in 2020, putting together a season for the ages. The well-rounded nature of his game will make it hard to be kept out of the first-round conversation.

Medical:

Played his senior year of high school with a partially torn meniscus. Suffered an undisclosed foot injury (August, 2018). Dealt with a sprained ankle (November, 2018).

Background:

Had a rough upbringing; dealt with bouts of homelessness growing up bouncing between Seattle and San Francisco with four siblings raised by their single mom. Father struggled with drug addiction and was abusive growing up. The situation resulted in anger issues. He has dominated at every level, including high school, where he enjoyed three consecutive 2,000-yard seasons. In fact, he gained 7,779 rushing yards during his final three seasons at Antioch under head coach John Lucido, earning five-star status.

