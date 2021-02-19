Otis Anderson - Running Back UCF Knights Scouting Report

OTIS ANDERSON | UCF | OH | #2 | Jr | 5011 | 174 | 4.44e | Jacksonville, FL | University Christian HS | 11.12.98

Overview:

A lethal playmaker for the UCF Knights, Anderson returns for his senior season as an offensive weapon. He plays a classic hybrid running back/wide receiver role, and also makes his presence known on special teams. Anderson has the ability to be a special player, and proved that during his final two seasons with his overall explosiveness. As a punt returner, he owns a career 13 yards per return average, and his ability was showcased on an impressive 87-yard punt return for a touchdown in which he displayed patience, burst and tackle-breaking ability. Anderson has good balance and vision in the hole. He uses his size to his advantage as he can elude tackles and get to the edge where he can accelerate to the second level. Anderson also has the ability to play the slot, where he uses his natural quickness to get open on quick hitches and on routes. Defenders have a hard time staying with Anderson as his play speed and overall quickness are too much for them. While his vision is great, his instincts sometimes deteriorate when he tries to make something out of nothing throughout the game. NFL teams will love his special-teams ability, and if Anderson can put up more film showcasing his game-changing ability, there will be no question that he will be a highly touted player in the draft.

Background:

Raised in Jacksonville, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Started 1 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 8 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Running backs coach Anthony Tucker describes him as a lunch-bucket player who works his butt off and is a student of the game. He also thrived in the classroom and took academics very seriously.

