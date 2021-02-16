Peyton Ramsey - Quarterback Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

PEYTON RAMSEY | Northwestern | QB | #12 | rSR | 6006 | 220 | 4.73e | Cincinnati, OH | Elder | 10.31.97

Overview:

An import from Indiana after he lost the starting job to underclassman Michael Penix Jr., it’s no surprise that Ramsey took his smarts to the Wildcats as a graduate transfer. He can occasionally get beyond his first read and find other options and his information processing is intriguing for a college prospect. That said, the rest of his game doesn’t live up to expectations. Ramsey lacks NFL arm strength and his lack of velocity on throws is regularly on display from snap-to-snap. His inaccuracy problems are just as bad, if not worse and could be the kiss of death for him as a prospect. He’s tough, protective of the football and mechanically sound, but Ramsey may have a hard time getting signed after a tryout simply due to his lack of tools and potential. At absolute best, he’s maxing out as a practice-squad passer who contributes more in the meeting rooms than on the field.

Background:

Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Secondary Education major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Started four games as a freshman. Started 12 games as a sophomore. Member of the National Honor Society. Father was a quarterback growing up and was his high-school football coach.

