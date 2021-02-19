Pooka Williams Jr. - Running Back Kansas Jayhawks Scouting Report

POOKA WILLIAMS | Kansas | RB | #1 | Jr | 5095 | 170 | 4.36e | New Orleans, LA | Hahnville | 06.19.99

Overview:

One of the lone bright spots among a struggling Kansas program over the last few seasons, Williams brought a dynamic element to the offense that the Jayhawks had sorely missed. A rare case study for the position, Williams runs with outstanding contact balance and power for a back of his smaller stature. He demonstrates outstanding initial acceleration to break the second level and create some explosive plays. When Williams is able to work in space, he is a nifty runner with a quick twitch to create extra yardage in traffic. In the pass game, Williams has flashed solid work as a pass receiver, but has almost no ability to work effectively in pass protection. His size profile lacks power through his lower half with no chance to counteract momentum from opposing defenders. As a runner, his vision can be very hit or miss, too often not pressing hard enough front side and taking everything out of the back door. Pencil in the obvious physical limitations. Coupled with off-field concerns, Williams decrease in production in 2020 leaves tremendous question marks for the play-maker’s future. His biggest impact will need to come as a space specialist who also contributes heavily in the return game. Without some serious retooling, Williams sits as nothing more than a late-round flier who could struggle to grab any type of offensive role at the next level.

Background:

Given name is Anthony Williams. Raised in the New Orleans, Louisiana area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sport Management major. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Played in 11 games missing 1 game due to suspension as a sophomore. Parents are married. Suspended for seven months and the first game of the 2019 season due to a domestic battery arrest (December, 2018). Was accused of grabbing his girlfriend's throat and punching her. Had to complete counseling and community service.

