Rakeem Boyd - Running Back Arkansas Razorbacks Scouting Report

RAKEEM BOYD | Arkansas | OH | #5 | Sr | 5112 | 213 | 4.63e | Houston, TX | Stratford HS

Overview:

A power back with stout strength and the ability to lower the shoulder on defenders, Boyd demonstrates the will to drive through contact. He’s explosive in the lower body, which occasionally lends himself to hurdling defenders or leaping over the pile. Boyd demonstrates an impressive initial burst when working through the hole, along with quality long speed that enables him to run away from defenders at the next level. He is always a threat to take it to the house. Boyd is above average in pass protection; he shows a sturdy base and ability to deliver a blow. Despite solid burst and long speed, Boyd is not a shifty back in the open field. He lacks the elusiveness and change of direction to make defenders miss consistently. He has also had limited impact as a receiver and doesn’t consistently play on third downs, while his route running leaves a lot to be desired. The former Last Chance U star started all 12 games for the Razorbacks in the backfield at running back in 2019 and was the team’s leading rusher for the second consecutive season, racking up 1,133 yards on 184 carries, scoring eight times on the ground. The 2020 season did nothing for Boyd’s draft stock, playing in just six games while averaging less than four yards per carry. Scouts will want to see him break more tackles and make the first man miss more often, in order to prove that he can be a contributor to an NFL backfield.

Background:

Son of Veronica Bowman. Has three siblings, Robbie, Rashad, Destiny. Brother Rashad is a sprinter for the Arkansas track & field team. Out of high school, was a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals, ESPN top 300 recruit. Coached by Eliot Allen at Stratford High School. Began his collegiate career as a three-star Texas A&M commit who redshirted his first year on campus before transferring to Independence Community College due to academic issues. At ICC, he was heavily featured on the Netflix show Last Chance U and parlayed his success to a spot on the Arkansas roster.

