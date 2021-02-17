Rhamondre Stevenson - Running Back Oklahoma Sooners Scouting Report

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON | Oklahoma | RB | #29 | SR | 5116 | 246 | 4.54e | Las Vegas, NV | Centennial

Overview:

Continuing the trend of talented downhill runners in the Sooners’ backfield, Stevenson is a powerfully built runner who could easily be mistaken as a linebacker on the field. Serving as a part-time ball-carrier, Stevenson put some impressive chunk plays on film, leading to an outstanding 8.0 yards-per-carry average on 64 carries in 2019. After returning from suspension in 2020, Stevenson received a bulk of the carries for the first time in his Sooners career. Stevenson is your quintessential power runner who breaks a ton of tackles while creating a significant amount of yardage after contact. When Stevenson is able to break the second level, he has a little more straight-line speed anticipated. Tight-hipped with limited wiggle, Stevenson has an underwhelming change of direction ability, lacking the talent to make players miss on the second level and in space. He also has almost no impact in the passing game, which seriously limits his effectiveness on the next level, fitting him into mostly a niche role. In a perfect world, Stevenson’s physicality may make him a strong candidate for a backfield by committee approach. From there, his development will speak to his long-term fit from a macro level.

Background:

Name pronounced “ruh-MON-dray.” Raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned a kinesiology degree in junior college. Human Relations major. Played Junior College football in 2017 and 2018. Played in 13 of 14 games missing one game due to suspension as a junior. Did not qualify due to poor grades in high school. Was suspended for the 2019 bowl game because of a positive drug test.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.