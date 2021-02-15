Sam Ehlinger - Quarterback Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

SAM EHLINGER | Texas | QB | #11 | SR | 6016 | 235 | 4.67e | Austin, TX | Westlake HS | 09.30.98

Overview:

Sitting as one of the more accomplished Longhorn signal-callers of all time, Ehlinger is the type of dual threat weapon that gives opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. With a powerfully built frame and plus athleticism, Ehlinger is a tough runner for defenses to corral. Both as a runner and extender in the passing game, he has the ability to make plays outside of structure. Ehlinger has been remarkably productive both with his arm and feet over the majority of his career. He is a tough competitor who seems to play his best when the game is on the line. Ehlinger has solid enough zip to threaten multiple levels of the field. He has done a relatively nice job protecting the football throughout his career. Much more athlete than quarterback, Ehlinger is a troubling slow processor who holds onto the ball way too long. His accuracy is hit or miss, showcasing ball placement that can be all over the place. There is major refinement needed. Ehlinger may lack the prerequisite arm strength and general accuracy to occupy anything more than a backup role at the next level. There are, however, enough intangibles and toughness for him to cling to a roster spot for the foreseeable future.

Background:

A first team All-Big 12 selection in 2019, Ehlinger has started 33 of the 36 games played for the Longhorns. Has combined for 10,400 total yards and 93 touchdowns during his career, trailing just Colt McCoy on the team’s career list. Was coached by Todd Dodge at Westlake High School in Texas. Was considered a consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting service. Chose Texas over offers from Florida State, Houston and SMU.

