Shane Buechele - Quarterback Southern Methodist Mustangs Scouting Report

SHANE BUECHELE | SMU | QB | #7 | rSr | 6010 | 207 | 4.78e | Arlington, TX | Lamar HS

Overview:

A graduate transfer from Texas, Buechele immediately became the Mustangs starting quarterback after performing well during spring and summer practices. Buechele is a smart quarterback who gained experience as a freshman at Texas and it paid dividends, as he shined in 2019. Quick to get the ball out of his hand, Buechele excels at putting the ball on the money in the short-to-intermediate passing game. His accuracy is emphasized, as he allows his receivers to gain yards after the catch with his spot-on accurate throws. While not his strong suit, Buechele was impressive at delivering the ball accurately down the field in the deep passing game and almost always gives his receivers a chance to go up and catch the football. He’s also very adept at delivering accurate throws while under duress in the pocket. He has a strong lower body that allows him to get enough torque behind his throws to deliver passes while getting hit. Buechele shows excellent decision-making and is also excellent at demonstrating terrific field vision with his ability to read defenses and make the right throw. At times, Buechele struggles with arm strength, as some of his passes flutter throughout the air on deep passes. He also has some issues making cross-field throws to the opposite hash sideline. While not a world-class athlete, Buechele does have some wheels to make pass rushers miss, but he needs to improve his ability to throw on the run. Far too many times he overthrows a wide-open receiver when trying to make a play after the pass rush gets to him. Buechele is a fundamentally sound quarterback who has the requisite experience and accuracy that will get him looks on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Background:

Raised in Arlington, Tex. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Sports Management with a minor in Business. Academic standout. Started all 12 games as a freshman. Started seven of nine games played as a sophomore. Played in an additional two games and redshirted before his transfer from Texas to SMU as a graduate. Played in 13 games as a junior. Father Steve played baseball at Stanford, professionally for 11 years and is currently a coach for the Texas Rangers. Brother Garrett, played baseball for Oklahoma and spent five years in minor league baseball. Hobbies include basketball, fishing and golf.

