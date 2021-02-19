Spencer Brown - Running Back UAB Blazers Scouting Report

SPENCER BROWN | UAB | OH | #4 | Sr | 5112 | 228 | 4.56e | Kimberly, AL | Mortimer Jordan | 11.13.98

Overview:

Even though he may not get the attention that other senior running backs receive, Brown is extremely talented. He is a powerful back who runs downhill with a purpose. Brown has excellent vision to find the hole and explode through it. Even at 228 pounds, Brown does a good job of cutting once he sees the hole. Brown's best trait is his vision. He always seems to find the opening in the defense. It didn't matter the opponent or how his offensive line was playing; Brown turned every run into a positive. With his frame, Brown was able to break a lot of tackles. Defenders struggled to bring him down, and he usually broke the initial contact. His concerns revolve around the other aspects of the position. There is no denying that he is a high quality back; the NFL has just become so much more than the ground and pound style teams used a few decades ago. Brown struggles in pass protection, as he is uncomfortable when asked to block. He usually didn't get a hand on a defender or attempt to block. Brown is also not a threat in the passing game. Very rarely was kept on the field in obvious passing situations. Brown isn't much of a route runner, and he looks uncomfortable when asked to catch the football. For teams looking for a player that has the talent to develop into a rotational back later on in the process, Brown is that guy. It will be harder for him to get drafted because he doesn't add much value outside of running the ball, but his talent as a ball-carrier is undeniable.

Background:

Raised outside of Birmingham, Alabama. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communications Studies degree. Started nine of 13 games played as a freshman. Played in 14 games as a sophomore. Played in 11 games, missing four due to injury as a junior. Parents are married. Three siblings.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.