Travis Etienne - Running Back Clemson Tigers Scouting Report

TRAVIS ETIENNE | Clemson | OH | #9 | Sr | 5096 | 215 | 5096 | 4.48e | Jennings, LA | Jennings HS | 01.26.99

Overview:

An extremely productive and efficient playmaking running back for the Clemson Tigers, Etienne entered his senior season boasting historic rushing statistics, along with elite traits. Etienne is a tackle-breaking machine, as he uses his natural instincts and elusiveness to make defenders miss in the open field. He combines this with some deceptive power, as he sheds tackles with ease. Etienne is extremely efficient as he boasts a career 7.2 career yards per carry mark, and his excellent vision allows him to understand cutback lanes and anticipate where holes are going to open. Whether it be a spin move, a stiff arm or an amazing cutback, Etienne seems to find a way to make plays. The Louisiana native has elite breakaway speed, as he never gets tackled from behind, and the collision balance to churn out valuable yards after contact. Etienne does struggle at times in protection. Far too many times he gets pushed back while attempting to pass protect. Etienne is a first-round prospect who is arguably the best running back in college football. With his increased impact in the passing game, Etienne is a versatile threat who puts opposing defenses into some very difficult situations.

Background:

Clemson’s last commitment in the class of 2017, Etienne was ranked as the No. 13 overall running back in the country. A two-time Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award semifinalist, Etienne has many accolades during his career. He also was the 2019 ACC player of the year, an award he also won in 2018.

