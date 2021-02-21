Trey Ragas - Running Back Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Scouting Report

TREY RAGAS | Louisiana-Lafayette | OH | Sr | 5111 | 230 | 4.59e | New Orleans, LA | Archbishop Shaw | 11.07.96

Overview:

It seems like every draft cycle we find running backs who go on Day 3 or are undrafted that look like future starters as early as their debut season in the NFL. Ragas is a good candidate to be one of those players. A New Orleans native and former three-star recruit, Ragas is a fifth-year senior who has been consistently productive throughout his career with the Ragin' Cajuns. Outside of redshirting his freshman year, he’s never had a season with less than eight rushing scores and 5.7 yards per carry. When evaluating Ragas, you can see his vision is extremely advanced. He’s a very efficient runner who displays mounds of patience when the ball is in his hands; very rarely will he lose yards. His running style is a little upright, and weighs in at 230 pounds. He doesn’t have the best get-off and his second gear is quite lacking. Speed is a question, but we’ve seen slower players succeed in the NFL. In the right situation, Ragas could be a good late-round pick for a team that wants to add a strong, smart runner to their backfield committee.

Background:

Raised in New Orleans. Louisiana. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. General Studies major. Redshirt. Started 9 of 11 games as a freshman. Played in all 14 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Two brothers.

