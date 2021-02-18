Trey Sermon - Running Back Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

TREY SERMON | Ohio State/Oklahoma | OH | #4 | Sr | 5116 | 216 | 4.55e | Marietta, GA | Sprayberry HS | 01.30.99

Overview:

A barrel of a runner to bring down, Sermon demonstrates great power and balance, in addition to being tough to stop in his tracks. His expertise comes between the tackles, where he is effective using his short-area burst to make precise cuts and change direction quickly. The Georgia native consistently attacks the line of scrimmage and fights his way through high-tackle attempts. Sermon does an outstanding job finishing off his runs, while keeping the pile moving and his legs churning. Where he falls short is in the area of his explosiveness. Sermon has some between-the-tackle burst, but outside of that he is very limited. Played in nine games in 2019 for the Sooners, rushing for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries. He also ranked second on the team with 7.1 yards per rush, while also adding eight catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. His transfer to Ohio State was a result of Sermon seeking additional playing time, according to Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley. That move paid huge dividends, showing a strong stretch to end his lone season with the Buckeyes. NFL teams should view Sermon as a straight-line runner with some burst who can add a physical element to any backfield.

Background:

Son of a single mother Natoshia Mitchell. Ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout coming out of high school. Ran for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns on 166 carries (7.4 yards per rush) as a senior. Majored in human relations. Joined the Ohio State program in the spring of 2020 as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma.

