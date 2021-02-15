Zach Smith - Quarterback Tulsa Golden Hurricane Scouting Report

ZACH SMITH | Tulsa | QB | #11 | rSr | 6021 | 227 | 5.04e | Grandview, TX | Grandview | 04.15.98

Overview:

The Baylor transfer has had more publicity for changing schools than the production he provided an underrated Tulsa team. Smith produced in 2020 and delivered Tulsa to the top 25 polls. Smith has smooth mechanics and very sound footwork. Mechanically he looks well beyond his years. Smith has nice command of the pocket and moves efficiently, though not fast, behind the line of scrimmage. He possesses adequate size for the position and has worked in a pro-style offense. Smith demonstrates nice touch on deep balls and enough strength to get the ball where it needs to go. One area of concern is being able to do a better job of working through his progressions. In addition, though mechanically sound, he has a very slow delivery and doesn’t flash much ball zip. Smith has trouble looking off safeties in the middle of the field and can lose track of underneath linebackers. Athleticism is also a concern at the next level. He fits best in a spread system that asks him to get the ball out of his hands fast and can use his deep ball when defenses creep up. Smith is a project that could be taken late on Day 3 and may work out if a team can make him a more explosive athlete and speed up his mechanics. They will also need to work on progressions and reads. He’ll need the right system to stick but there will be growing pains.

Background:

Raised outside of Dallas, Tex. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Organizational Studies major. Academic standout. Started 4 of 9 games played as a freshman. Started 6 of 9 games played as a sophomore. Transferred from Baylor to Tulsa and redshirted. Parents are married. Two siblings. Hobbies include hunting, fishing and golf.

