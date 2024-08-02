NFL Draft

Rams rookie Jared Verse is already talking trash like a 10-year NFL veteran

Watch: Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive end Jared Verse is extremely vocal at training camp

Tim Weaver

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams runs during an NFL football organized team activity on May 21, 2024 in Thousand Oaks, California.
THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams runs during an NFL football organized team activity on May 21, 2024 in Thousand Oaks, California. / (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

It's not going to be easy for the Los Angeles Rams to replace Aaron Donald. While we now know that LA's front office tried to trade up in order to get Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy, that didn't work out and he wound up going to the division rival Seahawks.

So, the Rams had to improvise and decided to see if they could replace Donald's skill set with not one but two different defenders up front. First, they took Florida State edge Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick in the draft. Next, that doubled down by picking his Seminoles teammate, defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round (39th overall).

Together, Verse and Fiske hope to keep LA's defensive line playing at a high level even in the absence of the greatest defender of our time. How it turns out remains to be seen, but one thing we already know is that Verse can talk trash as well as any 10-year veteran. Watch this behind-the-scenes look at Verse from Rams training camp and you'll see,

— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI — 

Sean Payton updates QB priority in Denver

Caleb Williams’ alleged leadership style criticized by former NFL WR

Michael Penix is a man on fire for Falcons

2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT 

One Training camp storyline to follow from all 32 teams

Published |Modified
Tim Weaver

TIM WEAVER