Rams rookie Jared Verse is already talking trash like a 10-year NFL veteran
It's not going to be easy for the Los Angeles Rams to replace Aaron Donald. While we now know that LA's front office tried to trade up in order to get Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy, that didn't work out and he wound up going to the division rival Seahawks.
So, the Rams had to improvise and decided to see if they could replace Donald's skill set with not one but two different defenders up front. First, they took Florida State edge Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick in the draft. Next, that doubled down by picking his Seminoles teammate, defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round (39th overall).
Together, Verse and Fiske hope to keep LA's defensive line playing at a high level even in the absence of the greatest defender of our time. How it turns out remains to be seen, but one thing we already know is that Verse can talk trash as well as any 10-year veteran. Watch this behind-the-scenes look at Verse from Rams training camp and you'll see,
