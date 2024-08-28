Preseasons All-Rookie Team: Which first-year players started their careers with a bang?
The NFL preseason has come to an end and every roster is down to 53 players of veterans and 2024 NFL Draft class rookies alike. We got to see No.1 overall pick Caleb Williams in action with the Chicago Bears, and we got to see undrafted running back Carson Steele piledrive his way onto the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster.
Those are just two rookies, however. There were plenty more who put on a show and got their NFL careers off to a promising start. Some even played so well that they forced their teams to cut veterans to make room for them and to get them snaps on Sundays. That's where the spotlight focuses here.
Who made the most of their opportunities in the preseason? Here we take a look and name our All-Rookie team from the preseason for those who stood out and elevated their game, even if the games didn't count.
Let's dive in!
Quarterback: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Williams did not play very many snaps for the Bears this preseason, but he made the same kind of magic on the field that he did when he touched the ball at USC. He ripped throws from multiple arm angles and platforms, made plays with his legs, and has the Bears faithful in the Windy City believing. It's not the first award that Williams has won and it won't be the last.
Running Back: Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs
From an undrafted free agent to making the 53-man roster of the reigning Super Bowl champs, Carson Steele grinded out his roster spot. He could not be brought down on first contact, averaged a massive 81 yards after contact (of 87 total), had three carries over 15 yards, and found the endzone twice for the Chiefs. Now, in a weak running back room, how long will it be before Steele sees NFL carries in games that matter?
Wide Receiver: Jamari Thrash, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns may have found a gem in the fifth round. One of Steve Smith's favorite players, wide receiver Jamari Thrash looked like the best player on the field everytime he was on it. And that's probably because he was given the level of competition he was going against. Nonetheless, Thrash showed the ability to win both outside (39.7 percent of his snaps) as well as from the slot (60 percent of his snaps). He racked up 141 yards on 10 catches this preseason, including a deep bomb for his only touchdown.
Tight End: Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders' tight end Ben Sinnott only played in the first two games and was only targeted four times total all preseason. However, on those four targets, Sinnott racked up four catches and 67 yards, averaging nearly 17 yards per touch. He showed he can win both inline and in the slot, and his quarterbacks had a rating of 118.8 when targeting him. Sinnott is a tough dude, and the Commanders got a good one.
Offensive Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Dallas Cowboys
First round offensive tackle Tyler Guyton gave up just one pressure on 30 total pass blocking snaps in the preseason. That's a pretty good start to a career of someone who has to step into the shoes of a future Pro Football Hall of Famer like Tyron Smith. As for his run blocking? It's worlds better than it was when he first started at Oklahoma. The Cowboys will need that dominance to continue into the regular season as the first matchup of his NFL career is against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett.
Offensive Guard: Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers
Already named the starting right guard for the San Francisco 49ers, third round pick Dominick Puni has been impressive in pass protection. His agile feet have flashed on film in his ability to recover and redirect with ease. The Niners are still waiting on Trent Williams to report, and Trent Williams is still waiting on them to pay him appropriately, but at least their right guard slot is locked in.
Center: Beaux Limmer, Los Angeles Rams
Winning the backup center job with a strong preseason, center Beaux Limmer finds himself now just one snap away from the starting lineup with the Los Angeles Rams. A sixth round pick, Limmer finished his preseason with a pass blocking efficiency of 100 percent. He did not allow a single pressure on 53 pass blocking snaps. The Rams have hit on some offensive linemen over the years, and Limmer gets added to that list.
Edge Rusher: Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos
Racking up six pressures and two sacks in the preseason is a great way to catch the eye of others. And then you look at his body of work against the run and see he racked up five stop tackles as well. The Broncos lost a ton of talent and are going to play young faces early. Elliss has a chance to be a massive winner this season if his playmaking ability rolls into the regular season.
Defensive Tackle: Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings
Undrafted free agent defensive tackle Taki Taimani earned his spot on Minnesota's 53-man roster. He has played smart, stout football from the interior of the Minnesota defensive line and now may have done enough to convince Brian Flores to give him Sunday snaps. Eight stop tackles, two pressures, and doing so from both nose tackle and three-tech, the Vikings found a gem.
Linebacker: Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams
A third undrafted free agent makes the cut here! The Oregon State to LSU transfer linebacker has been everywhere for the Rams (who see their second player make the list here) this preseason. He led the way with a massive eight stop tackles, four pressures, and gave up less than five yards per reception in coverage. After the Rams traded Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans, Speights may have a big opportunity ahead.
Cornerback: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens
Nate Wiggins has lived up to the hype through the preseason. Targeted eight times in coverage, Wiggins gave up just two catches for eight yards. He surrendered an opposing passer rating of 39.6 when he was targeted. With elite ball production in the first preseason game as well, Wiggins could not be picked on as he knocked down a whopping three passes. The Ravens got a good one.
Safety: Dadrion Demerson-Taylor, Arizona Cardinals
SI Draft has been all over Dadrion Demerson-Taylor, and he has not disappointed for the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Jonathan Gannon. While the Cardinals have depth in their safety room, the health and status of Budda Baker has been up in the air, so they will need Demerson-Taylor on standby. And he seems up to the task.
