Preseasons All-Rookie Team: Which first-year players started their careers with a bang?

Which 2024 NFL Draft rookies had the strongest preseasons across the NFL?

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL preseason has come to an end and every roster is down to 53 players of veterans and 2024 NFL Draft class rookies alike. We got to see No.1 overall pick Caleb Williams in action with the Chicago Bears, and we got to see undrafted running back Carson Steele piledrive his way onto the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster.

Those are just two rookies, however. There were plenty more who put on a show and got their NFL careers off to a promising start. Some even played so well that they forced their teams to cut veterans to make room for them and to get them snaps on Sundays. That's where the spotlight focuses here.

Who made the most of their opportunities in the preseason? Here we take a look and name our All-Rookie team from the preseason for those who stood out and elevated their game, even if the games didn't count.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bears led 10-3 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams did not play very many snaps for the Bears this preseason, but he made the same kind of magic on the field that he did when he touched the ball at USC. He ripped throws from multiple arm angles and platforms, made plays with his legs, and has the Bears faithful in the Windy City believing. It's not the first award that Williams has won and it won't be the last.

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele (42) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back: Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs

From an undrafted free agent to making the 53-man roster of the reigning Super Bowl champs, Carson Steele grinded out his roster spot. He could not be brought down on first contact, averaged a massive 81 yards after contact (of 87 total), had three carries over 15 yards, and found the endzone twice for the Chiefs. Now, in a weak running back room, how long will it be before Steele sees NFL carries in games that matter?

Aug 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Jamari Thrash, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns may have found a gem in the fifth round. One of Steve Smith's favorite players, wide receiver Jamari Thrash looked like the best player on the field everytime he was on it. And that's probably because he was given the level of competition he was going against. Nonetheless, Thrash showed the ability to win both outside (39.7 percent of his snaps) as well as from the slot (60 percent of his snaps). He racked up 141 yards on 10 catches this preseason, including a deep bomb for his only touchdown.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (TE12) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End: Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders' tight end Ben Sinnott only played in the first two games and was only targeted four times total all preseason. However, on those four targets, Sinnott racked up four catches and 67 yards, averaging nearly 17 yards per touch. He showed he can win both inline and in the slot, and his quarterbacks had a rating of 118.8 when targeting him. Sinnott is a tough dude, and the Commanders got a good one.

Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Dallas Cowboys

First round offensive tackle Tyler Guyton gave up just one pressure on 30 total pass blocking snaps in the preseason. That's a pretty good start to a career of someone who has to step into the shoes of a future Pro Football Hall of Famer like Tyron Smith. As for his run blocking? It's worlds better than it was when he first started at Oklahoma. The Cowboys will need that dominance to continue into the regular season as the first matchup of his NFL career is against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (OL59) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Guard: Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers

Already named the starting right guard for the San Francisco 49ers, third round pick Dominick Puni has been impressive in pass protection. His agile feet have flashed on film in his ability to recover and redirect with ease. The Niners are still waiting on Trent Williams to report, and Trent Williams is still waiting on them to pay him appropriately, but at least their right guard slot is locked in.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (OL45) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Center: Beaux Limmer, Los Angeles Rams

Winning the backup center job with a strong preseason, center Beaux Limmer finds himself now just one snap away from the starting lineup with the Los Angeles Rams. A sixth round pick, Limmer finished his preseason with a pass blocking efficiency of 100 percent. He did not allow a single pressure on 53 pass blocking snaps. The Rams have hit on some offensive linemen over the years, and Limmer gets added to that list.

Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jacob Conover (15) has pass deflected by Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Edge Rusher: Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos

Racking up six pressures and two sacks in the preseason is a great way to catch the eye of others. And then you look at his body of work against the run and see he racked up five stop tackles as well. The Broncos lost a ton of talent and are going to play young faces early. Elliss has a chance to be a massive winner this season if his playmaking ability rolls into the regular season.

Aug 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Taki Taimani (94) tackles him during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Tackle: Taki Taimani, Minnesota Vikings

Undrafted free agent defensive tackle Taki Taimani earned his spot on Minnesota's 53-man roster. He has played smart, stout football from the interior of the Minnesota defensive line and now may have done enough to convince Brian Flores to give him Sunday snaps. Eight stop tackles, two pressures, and doing so from both nose tackle and three-tech, the Vikings found a gem.

Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) participates during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker: Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams

A third undrafted free agent makes the cut here! The Oregon State to LSU transfer linebacker has been everywhere for the Rams (who see their second player make the list here) this preseason. He led the way with a massive eight stop tackles, four pressures, and gave up less than five yards per reception in coverage. After the Rams traded Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans, Speights may have a big opportunity ahead.

Aug 9, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Ross (83) makes catch in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first quarter of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens

Nate Wiggins has lived up to the hype through the preseason. Targeted eight times in coverage, Wiggins gave up just two catches for eight yards. He surrendered an opposing passer rating of 39.6 when he was targeted. With elite ball production in the first preseason game as well, Wiggins could not be picked on as he knocked down a whopping three passes. The Ravens got a good one.

May 10, 2024; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) during rookie minicamp at the teams Tempe Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Safety: Dadrion Demerson-Taylor, Arizona Cardinals

SI Draft has been all over Dadrion Demerson-Taylor, and he has not disappointed for the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Jonathan Gannon. While the Cardinals have depth in their safety room, the health and status of Budda Baker has been up in the air, so they will need Demerson-Taylor on standby. And he seems up to the task.

