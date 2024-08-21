Rookie preseason winner at every position through first week of preseason
The NFL preseason is almost over as we have gotten to see 2024 NFL Draft rookies like Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams finally take the field for their respective teams.
None of this matters, and the outcomes of these games need to be understood in a certain context as opposing NFL teams are not showing a great deal of looks out of their playbooks. However, in a context that is designed for players to play well, those who do deserve the recognition. Some rookies are earning more snaps for doing their jobs, and some are winning starting gigs for their performances.
Who are some of these rookies who deserve to be highlighted? Here is one rookie per position who has made a name for themselves this preseason:
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
It feels boring to put the No. 1 overall pick in this slot for quarterbacks, but Caleb Williams has been as advertised for the Chicago Bears. His snaps have been limited, but it feels like at least one highlight reel play has been produced by Williams every time he's on the field. He and Rome Odunze are already building up chemistry, and the Bears have their new face of the franchise.
RB Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted a grinder. Ray Davis is known for his ability to tough out yards and be physical in pass protection. And in the preseason, Davis is coming off of a game where he averaged five yards after contact with four missed tackles forced on eight carries. He's also caught three passes out of the backfield as well. On a team that cycles through running backs rapidly, Davis has the chance to become a fan favorite among the Buffalo faithful.
WR Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams
Jordan Whittington has been buried beneath talented playmakers his entire career with the Texas Longhorns and was even the third receiver from Texas alone off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Whittington has been making a name for himself with the Los Angeles Rams early in the preseason. He has caught a massive 11 passes for 126 yards through two games, with 53 of those yards coming after the catch. This is fourth among all preseason players. Whittington will shine on special teams early in his career, but he's showing the Rams that he deserves offensive snaps as well.
TE Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders
The Commanders have not been flashing a lot offensively as Jayden Daniels' average depth of target is well below the league-average. However, on limited opportunities, tight end Ben Sinnott has flashed big-time potential. He has four catches for 64 yards thus far in the preseason, racking up 48 of those yards after the catch. For a player who was used as a pseudo-fullback and H-back at Kansas State, Sinnott is showing he can be much more at the NFL level.
OT Tyler Guyton, Dallas Cowboys
Drafted in the first round, it is never easy to take over the role that a future Pro Football Hall of Famer has held for a decade. However, Guyton has looked excellent in his early tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. He has allowed just one pressure on 30 pass blocking snaps this preseason, and he gets to learn from one of the best in practice as he lines up across from Micah Parsons every day. Good thing too for Guyton as reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is going to be the first NFL pass rusher he'll go against in Week 1.
OG Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers
Slated to win the starting job at right guard in San Francisco, the third round guard Dominick Puni has been putting on a show. On 44 pass blocking reps, Puni has allowed just one total pressure for the 49ers up front, clocking in with a pass blocking efficiency of 98.9. His body of work in the run game has been excellent as well.
C Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
After the season-ending injury to Nate Herbig, second round pick Zach Frazier is stepping into the starting job for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And based on his preseason tape, he is ready for it. Through 42 pass blocking snaps, Frazier has not allowed a single pressure thus far. He has one more dress rehearsal before his actual NFL debut, but Frazier looks as ready as ever for his big moment when Week 1 rolls around.
EDGE Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos
Two sacks in two preseason games is a great way to start an NFL career for Jonah Elliss. He has also racked up a massive four stop tackles as well from the end of the line of scrimmage in for the Denver Broncos. Ellis has a whopping 25 percent pass rush win rate off the edge, and has heard his name called quite a bit through 44 total snaps. Not a bad start for the 21-year-old.
DT Maason Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars
Drafted in the second round out of LSU, Maason Smith had an odd career that started as a dynamic freshman, an injured sophomore, then a dip in production. The Jaguars still took that risk on Smith in the 2024 NFL Draft, and thus far he has rewarded them with a massive 20% pass rush win rate on 25 pass rush snaps. His run defense needs some work, but he is built like a Madden create-a-player and gives the Jags much to work with. And Smith is off to a great start.
LB Nathaniel Watson, Cleveland Browns
Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson is the reigning SEC defensive player of the year, and now comes to the Cleveland Browns with a chance to make a year-one impact. Known for his physical play at Mississippi State where he racked up double digit sacks from the second level of their defense, Watson did not disappoint in his debut. He recorded a stop tackle in just 12 snaps for the Browns, and proved to be a physical presence when fitting the run and taking on blockers. He has a chance to take some snaps at SAM linebacker this season.
CB Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens
Wiggins only played in the first preseason game for the Baltimore Ravens, leaving a bit shaken up. However, he played a massive 43 snaps in that game and was targeted six times. He gave up just just two catches for eight yards and broke up three of those looks. Staying healthy will be key for Wiggins and the Ravens, but he has the makings of a lockdown cornerback.
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
A fourth round pick out of Texas Tech, Taylor-Demerson had a lot of love from draft analysts who pegged him as a steal for the Cardinals. And he is living up to the hype so far. Through two preseason games, Taylor-Demerson has played a total of 64 snaps in both the box and over the top (he's even played five snaps in the slot). On those snaps, Taylor-Demerson has racked up three stop tackles and one interception for the Cardinals. He's listed as a backup, but Taylor-Demerson may play himself onto the field soon.
