More concern for the 49ers' first round pick pops up
The San Francisco 49ers used their first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on former Florida and Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
However, Pearsall has been out practically all of training camp and has not appeared in a preseason game due to a shoulder injury. Apparently this shoulder issue is not a new issue for Pearsall, and also one that general manager John Lynch and the Niners' brass had knowledge of before using a first round pick on him.
Appearing on a local radio show KNBR, San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver dropped a bit of a nugget concerning a shoulder injury that the 49ers knew about before the draft:
"Pearsall...has a shoulder thing that is now recurring and I think worrying over the long haul - something they knew about before they drafted him and were hoping wouldn't be a thing..."- SF Chronicle's Mike Silver on Pearsall
This becomes even more of a concern when you factor in the current contract concerns of Brandon Aiyuk, who has not practiced all summer as he continues to seek out either a trade or an adequate contract from the 49ers. Without Aiyuk or Pearsall, the Niners are left with just Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Chris Conley, and the recently signed Robbie Chosen as players who have played significant NFL snaps on their roster.
This would leave the need for one of rookie Jacob Cowing, the oft-injured but Day 2 pick Danny Gray, or late round pick from a year ago Ronnie Bell to step up in a big way for quarterback Brock Purdy and company.
There is still a need, however, for Lynch and his team to provide some clarity on Pearsall's situation and why they still felt comfortable selecting him in the first round if there was a concern about a chronic and reoccuring injury. For now, the 49ers will hold out hope they can get their rookie speedster back on the field sooner rather than later.
