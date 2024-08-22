Another Bears draft pick not named Caleb Williams gets some love
The lights have all been on 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears, but they have a Day 3 pick making waves early in his career. Edge rusher Austin Booker has been putting on a show since suiting up in his Bears uniform, and he is starting to get some love for it.
In the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Booker racked up his first pressure of his career. Then he leaped onto the scene in the first week of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills. In this game, Booker racked up a massive five pressures, including three sacks for the Chicago defense.
This caught the attention of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who named Booker as a player who already looks like a draft day steal. Knox had this to say about the fifth round rookie:
"Physical attributes are great, and the 6'5", 240-pound rookie has those. However, it takes a strong work ethic and a high motor to become a great NFL pass-rusher. Booker may very well be on his way."- Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox
Booker added another pressure in the second week of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals, returning to earth a bit. However, Booker has one more preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs to continue to make his mark and prove to head coach Matt Eberflus and company that he deserves a role on the field in his rookie season.
While Booker still has a ways to go in his body of work against the run, this is not what he is going to be predominantly paid to do at the NFL level. Even if his role is as a designated pass rusher who comes on the field in passing downs, a lucrative and prominent career can be carved out this way. And it seems like that might be the path that Booker is on.
