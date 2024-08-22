NFL Draft

Another Bears draft pick not named Caleb Williams gets some love

Falling to the fifth round, the Bears may have gotten a steal in Austin Booker.

Kansas redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker (9) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Kansas redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker (9) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
The lights have all been on 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears, but they have a Day 3 pick making waves early in his career. Edge rusher Austin Booker has been putting on a show since suiting up in his Bears uniform, and he is starting to get some love for it.

In the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Booker racked up his first pressure of his career. Then he leaped onto the scene in the first week of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills. In this game, Booker racked up a massive five pressures, including three sacks for the Chicago defense.

This caught the attention of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who named Booker as a player who already looks like a draft day steal. Knox had this to say about the fifth round rookie:

"Physical attributes are great, and the 6'5", 240-pound rookie has those. However, it takes a strong work ethic and a high motor to become a great NFL pass-rusher. Booker may very well be on his way."

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox

Booker added another pressure in the second week of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals, returning to earth a bit. However, Booker has one more preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs to continue to make his mark and prove to head coach Matt Eberflus and company that he deserves a role on the field in his rookie season.

Bears Austin Booker
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker (94) warms up during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

While Booker still has a ways to go in his body of work against the run, this is not what he is going to be predominantly paid to do at the NFL level. Even if his role is as a designated pass rusher who comes on the field in passing downs, a lucrative and prominent career can be carved out this way. And it seems like that might be the path that Booker is on.

