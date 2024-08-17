Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze team up to give Bears fans a glimpse into their future
The Chicago Bears are now three preseason games deep into their summer, and they have gotten two chances now to see their two top 10 picks, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze.
And the duo has not disappointed. They even gave the Windy City faithful a glimpse into the next decade of Bears football as Williams and Odunze connected for an explosive play deep down the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Making magic with his legs the only way Caleb Williams knows how to, he spun away from pressure, scrambled to his left, identified Odunze one-on-one down the field, and uncorked a deep ball away from his body on the run.
And how about from another angle?
Williams then went on to score his first rushing touchdown as the face of the franchise in Chicago, scrambling out of the pocket and finding some space to work to his left.
The Bears should feel quite good about their 2024 NFL Draft haul and their future as long as they continue to put it in the hands of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.
