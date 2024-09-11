Updated NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after Xavier Worthy explodes, QBs struggle
The first week of the NFL season has come and gone as Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams struggled, while Kansas City Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy answered the bell in his debut.
Williams was not the only rookie quarterback to struggle, as all three played relatively poor games in their NFL debuts. Bo Nix struggled the most with the Denver Broncos, Williams was bailed out by solid special teams and defensive touchdowns in Chicago, while Jayden Daniels showed flashes as a runner, but missed open receivers over the middle of the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Worthy was not the only rookie receiver to thrive either as Brian Thomas Jr. had a dominant first half with 46 yards and a touchdown before he was shockingly not targeted in the second half. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a solid debut as well, racking up 58 yards on six catches.
How did this Week 1 showing from the rookies impact the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds? Let's take a look at how DraftKings stacks up the rookies through just one game:
Player
Team
Odds
QB Caleb Williams
Chicago Bears
+165
QB Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
+300
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Arizona Cardinals
+800
WR Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
+850
WR Malik Nabers
New York Giants
+1400
WR Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
+1600
QB Bo Nix
Denver Broncos
+1600
WR Keon Coleman
Buffalo Bills
+2500
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars
+2500
