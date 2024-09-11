NFL Draft

Updated NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after Xavier Worthy explodes, QBs struggle

How did Week 1 performances from the youngsters impact betting odds?

Cory Kinnan

Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first week of the NFL season has come and gone as Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams struggled, while Kansas City Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy answered the bell in his debut.

Williams was not the only rookie quarterback to struggle, as all three played relatively poor games in their NFL debuts. Bo Nix struggled the most with the Denver Broncos, Williams was bailed out by solid special teams and defensive touchdowns in Chicago, while Jayden Daniels showed flashes as a runner, but missed open receivers over the middle of the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Worthy was not the only rookie receiver to thrive either as Brian Thomas Jr. had a dominant first half with 46 yards and a touchdown before he was shockingly not targeted in the second half. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a solid debut as well, racking up 58 yards on six catches.

How did this Week 1 showing from the rookies impact the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds? Let's take a look at how DraftKings stacks up the rookies through just one game:

Player

Team

Odds

QB Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears

+165

QB Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

+300

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals

+800

WR Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs

+850

WR Malik Nabers

New York Giants

+1400

WR Ladd McConkey

Los Angeles Chargers

+1600

QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos

+1600

WR Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills

+2500

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500

— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —

5 takeaways from Quinn Ewers' winning recipe vs. Michigan

Alabama, Ohio State have turned into an NFL Draft production factory

Chiefs seeing lightning fast results from their lightning fast rookie

Alabama is still NFLU until further notice

Published
Cory Kinnan

CORY KINNAN

Home/Rookie Updates