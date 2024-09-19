Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reaches the ball for a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We are now two weeks into the season, and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds got turned on their heads when Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went off after a quiet debut after being college football's best receiver at Ohio State.
Catching just four passes in Week 2 in a blowout win against the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison Jr. racked up 130 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Even more staggering? He did it all in the opening quarter of the game.
Which other rookies stood out? While most awards are quarterback-oriented awards, the Rookie of the Year honors have historically not been the case. Ja'Marr Chase won the award in 2021, while New York Jets' standout wide receiver Garrett Wilson won the award in 2022. The award could be Harrison Jr.'s to lose.
How did the betting markets shift after the second week of play? Let's dive into the current and updated Offensive Rookie of the Year betting odds according to BetMGM:
1. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
+250
2. QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
+350
3. QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
+400
4. WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
+650
5. WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
+1400
6. TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
+1600
7. WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
+2000
8. QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
+3000
9. WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
+4000
10. WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
