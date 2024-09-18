Chargers rookie OT Joe Alt gets his first Baldy's Breakdown
The Los Angeles Chargers have shifted their entire identity under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the addition of 2024 NFL Draft first rounder and offensive tackle Joe Alt contributed toward that.
Through two games, in classic Harbaugh fashion, the Chargers are dominating on the ground. Running back JK Dobbins, back from multiple season-ending injuries, is experiencing a resurgence behind Alt, Rashawn Slater, and the rest of the Chargers' offensive line. He currently leads the NFL in rushing with 266 yards through two games thus far.
As for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, he has been sacked just twice (once per game) in the early part of the season. The Chargers are living by their offensive line offensively. Having Slater and Dobbins back to full health is a massive win in Los Angeles, but there is no doubt that Alt is a massive reason for their success as well from his right tackle post.
And he's got the attention of the one and only Brian Baldinger, who has already completed a Baldy's Breakdown on the former Notre Dame offensive tackle. Tune in here and follow along with the former NFL offensive lineman as he breaks down some early tape of the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft:
As the Chargers look to continue their winning ways, currently sitting at 2-0 on the season, Alt will draw his toughest matchup yet against the duo of TJ Watt (who almost exclusively lines up over the right tackle) and Alex Highsmith. The Chargers will once again live or die by their offensive line in this game that will be a gritty one.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Undersized but not overlooked: Georgia LB Jalon Walker is a playmaker
CB Shavon Revel Jr. keeps shining on his way to becoming ECU's first ever top-20 pick
Revisiting the lopsided Bryce Young trade between the Bears and Panthers
The Carolina Panthers butchered Bryce Young's development from Day 1
Updated NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after Xavier Worthy explodes, QBs struggle