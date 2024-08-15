Chiefs UDFA running back is making a name for himself on and off the field
The Kansas City Chiefs might have a sleeper on their hands in the form of running back Carson Steele.
After transferring from Ball State University, Steele left the state of Indiana for the first time in his life and landed in Southern California with the UCLA Bruins. Steele is a hard runner through the trenches, and it showed in his preseason debut with the Chiefs. Running for 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Center Grove product is becoming a fan favorite.
He's endearing himself with his teammates for another reason as well: he has a pet alligator.
This has led to his teammates nicknaming him Crocodile throughout the summer. Talking about his pet alligator, Steele had this to say:
"I got him in the second, third grade as a Christmas present. He's probably around four or five feet... I named him Crocky-J when I was younger because I thought it sounded a little better. I'd say he's probably 90 to 100 pounds. He's got a big aquarium back at home."
As Steele looks to fight for a roster spot, he has two more preseason games to prove he is more than just a Crocodile Dundee. Can Steele fight his way onto the final 53-man roster in Kansas City?
