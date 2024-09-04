NFL Draft

5 Rookies to watch in TNF matchup between Chiefs and Ravens

Welcome to the big leagues, kids!

Cory Kinnan

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The fresh smell of NFL football (games that actually matter) is back in the air as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs get set to kick off the season on the Week 1 edition of Thursday Night Football. This means we will get to see the debuts of first rouders Xavier Worthy and Nate Wiggins, among other rookies on both sides.

This is a rematch of the AFC Championship game from a year ago, a game the Chiefs came out on top of by a score of 17-10.

The Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions once again, are looking to defend their title for a third straight season under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens, however, are still looking to get over their playoff hump and make it to the main event. Both teams will hope their incoming rookie class will help them further their goals in 2024.

Which rookies should we pay the closest attention to as they make their NFL debuts in this Thursday Night Football clash? Here are five rookies to keep tabs on as the Ravens and Chiefs, two playoff teams from a year ago, go to battle for the right to start their seasons 1-0.

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

With Marquise Brown out for the Chiefs, first round pick and speed demon Xavier Worthy may have a lot on his plate in his NFL debut. Expect the Chiefs to get him going early with some manufactured touches before looking to take the top off of the defense deep. In a shallow Chiefs' wide receiver room, Patrick Mahomes and company will need Worthy to grow up in a hurry.

Aug 9, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Ross (83) makes catch in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the first quarter of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

CB Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens

After a standout preseason, Nate Wiggins is hoping to construct an island of his own opposite of Marlon Humphrey. If the Ravens want to win this game, Wiggins and Humphrey will need to lock down the mediocre wide receiver room in of the Chiefs'. That starts with the rookie, who will likely be picked on early in his NFL debut. Do the Ravens once again have a lockdown duo in their secondary?

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele (42) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bears during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

RB Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs

From undrafted free agent to potential Week 1 contributor. Chiefs' running back Carson Steele grinded out a tough preseason, and after Isaih Pacheco missed most of training camp with an injury there may be a ramp-up period. The Chiefs added Samaje Perine as well, but he is more of a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Could Steele at minimum vulture some goalline touchdowns in his first professional football game?

Aug 9, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) and teammates take the field before the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

WR Devontez Walker, Baltimore Ravens

Expect the reps to be limited for Tez Walker in this one. Even in a lackluster wide receiver room, Walker really fits one role well: Running vertically down the field. However, even if he gets 10 snaps, that is 10 opportunities to take the top off of the Kansas City defense. Even if he has one catch, it will likely come way down the field from reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

OT Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City Chiefs

Winning the left tackle job over Wanya Morris, former Oregon and BYU left tackle Kinglsey Suamataia is getting thrown to the fire in Week 1. A second round pick, Suamataia will be faced with the threat of Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Kyle Van Noy, and maybe even some stunts and twists from the talented interior defenders of Travis Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike. Looking to keep Mahomes upright, Suamataia is ready for his first career start in Week 1.

Cory Kinnan

CORY KINNAN

