5 Rookies to watch in TNF matchup between Chiefs and Ravens
The fresh smell of NFL football (games that actually matter) is back in the air as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs get set to kick off the season on the Week 1 edition of Thursday Night Football. This means we will get to see the debuts of first rouders Xavier Worthy and Nate Wiggins, among other rookies on both sides.
This is a rematch of the AFC Championship game from a year ago, a game the Chiefs came out on top of by a score of 17-10.
The Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions once again, are looking to defend their title for a third straight season under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens, however, are still looking to get over their playoff hump and make it to the main event. Both teams will hope their incoming rookie class will help them further their goals in 2024.
Which rookies should we pay the closest attention to as they make their NFL debuts in this Thursday Night Football clash? Here are five rookies to keep tabs on as the Ravens and Chiefs, two playoff teams from a year ago, go to battle for the right to start their seasons 1-0.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
With Marquise Brown out for the Chiefs, first round pick and speed demon Xavier Worthy may have a lot on his plate in his NFL debut. Expect the Chiefs to get him going early with some manufactured touches before looking to take the top off of the defense deep. In a shallow Chiefs' wide receiver room, Patrick Mahomes and company will need Worthy to grow up in a hurry.
CB Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens
After a standout preseason, Nate Wiggins is hoping to construct an island of his own opposite of Marlon Humphrey. If the Ravens want to win this game, Wiggins and Humphrey will need to lock down the mediocre wide receiver room in of the Chiefs'. That starts with the rookie, who will likely be picked on early in his NFL debut. Do the Ravens once again have a lockdown duo in their secondary?
RB Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs
From undrafted free agent to potential Week 1 contributor. Chiefs' running back Carson Steele grinded out a tough preseason, and after Isaih Pacheco missed most of training camp with an injury there may be a ramp-up period. The Chiefs added Samaje Perine as well, but he is more of a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Could Steele at minimum vulture some goalline touchdowns in his first professional football game?
WR Devontez Walker, Baltimore Ravens
Expect the reps to be limited for Tez Walker in this one. Even in a lackluster wide receiver room, Walker really fits one role well: Running vertically down the field. However, even if he gets 10 snaps, that is 10 opportunities to take the top off of the Kansas City defense. Even if he has one catch, it will likely come way down the field from reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.
OT Kingsley Suamataia, Kansas City Chiefs
Winning the left tackle job over Wanya Morris, former Oregon and BYU left tackle Kinglsey Suamataia is getting thrown to the fire in Week 1. A second round pick, Suamataia will be faced with the threat of Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Kyle Van Noy, and maybe even some stunts and twists from the talented interior defenders of Travis Jones and Nnamdi Madubuike. Looking to keep Mahomes upright, Suamataia is ready for his first career start in Week 1.
