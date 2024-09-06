Chiefs seeing lightning fast results from their lightning fast rookie
The Kansas City Chiefs may have struck gold with their rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
The Chiefs took a risk when they traded up to the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select the former Texas Longhorn speedster, and so far he is not letting them down. Not only did he score his first NFL touchdown on his first NFL touch, but Worthy doubled up in the second half and scored for a second time on the receiving end of a Patrick Mahomes pass.
From 36 yards out, Mahomes found Worthy running wide open up the right sideline. Perhaps the easiest touchdown Mahomes will ever throw, he dropped the football right into the lap of his rookie wide receiver, who did the rest from there.
Worthy finished his first career game with just three touches. However, he racked up 21 yardson his only carry, a reverse that went for a touchdown on the Chiefs' opening drive. Worthy caught two passes for 47 yards, with 36 of them coming on this touchdown grab. It's not a bad day at the office for Worthy to end his NFL debut with 68 total yards and two touchdowns.
Lightning in a bottle, the Chiefs have a big play threat in their speed demon Worthy. With Marquise Brown sidelined, they will need more like this from the rookie. Thus far, it looks like Worthy is up for the task.
