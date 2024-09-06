Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy scores on his first career touch
It did not take long for the Kansas City Chiefs to get their newest speedster Xavier Worthy involved in the NFL's season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
With new addition Marquise Brown out in this game, the Chiefs knew they were going to have to lean on their 2024 NFL Draft first round pick heavily in his NFL debut. And that is not a problem for the former Texas Longhorn.
In his first career game, on his first career NFL touch, Worthy took a reverse in for a touchdown from 21 yards out. Breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine, Worthy put his 4.21 blazing speed on full display. Following his blockers, Worthy was not even touched on his way to the endzone.
The Chiefs got all of their blockers out in front of Worthy, and he did the rest. Welcome to the NFL, Xavier! This is the first of many!
