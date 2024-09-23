2024 NFL Draft's first sack comes with a bang
It took until Week 3, but Laiatu Latu, the 2024 NFL Draft first round pick of the Indianapolis Colts finally came away with his first sack of his NFL career.
And it came with further and larger implications on the football game than just lost yardage. As Latu worked his way around the edge, he got to the arm of the Chicago Bears quarterback (and No. 1 overall pick this past draft), forcing a fumble. The Colts would go on to recover the fumble as Latu's sack created a tick of momentum in Indianapolis' favor.
It's a familiar move that Latu put all over his tape at UCLA. A nuanced pass rusher with a ton of bend off the edge, Latu's game is now translating to the NFL level.
This is just the first of many for Latu, who was the highest-drafted defensive player in this past Spring's draft. The Colts now sit at 1-2 on the season after their win against the Bears, not minimally because of Latu's strip sack on Williams.
