Falcons' HC makes baffling decision on Michael Penix Jr.'s playing time
The Atlanta Falcons got to see rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the first time last week when they took on the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the preseason. He went 9-of-16 for 104 yards in that game, including a deep ball on the money.
And if all goes to plan in Atlanta this season, you will not see him again until the preseason in 2025.
As the Falcons took on the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game, Penix Jr. did not even dress for the game. When asked about it after the game, Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris told the media that Penix Jr. will not play anymore this preseason.
For a quarterback, who is already 24 years old on a team that signed their starter at least through the next two seasons, preseason reps are the only way for him to take live reps against players not wearing the same helmet as him. This makes the decision that Morris and the Falcons are making a baffling one.
Without an injury to Kirk Cousins, how else is Penix Jr. going to get live NFL reps? And now if Cousins does get injured, the Falcons have intentionally limited the live bullets that Penix can see before seeing his first regular season NFL action.
