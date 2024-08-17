Giants have one lone bright spot thus far through preseason
The New York Giants are in for a rough season, but at least they have wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, fresh off of a new contract, a subpar start to his 2023 season, and a torn ACL is having a rough preseason. This was capped off in their preseason matchup against the Houston Texans when he threw one of the ugliest interceptions you'll ever see that resulted in a touchdown the other way. This was one of two interceptions on the day.
On the day, however? Nabers caught four passes in limited action for 54 yards. This included a jaw-dropping catch around the boundary where he had to play big and extend in order to reel in the pass. This has become the routine for Nabers, and the Giants are going to need much more of it to compensate for their lack of overall talent in 2024.
Perhaps it gets better in the Big Apple, but after their failed pursuit of New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye that was revealed on HBO's "Hard Knocks," it's pretty evident the Giants are not pleased with their quarterback play. How much of that can Nabers compensate for?
