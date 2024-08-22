Jets RB Braelon Allen already named a steal by NFL Draft analyst
The New York Jets added to their running back room in the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in the fourth round. And he has shown some glimpses of being a consistent back throughout the preseason.
A former freshman phenom when he burst onto the scene at 18 years old at the University of Wisconsin, the production and hype around Allen then faded over his last two years of college. However, his preseason performance has Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox buying back into the hype:
"Allen might not offer a lot on passing downs as a rookie, but the 6'1, 235-pound Wisconsin product has the physical tools to be an immediate-impact runner at the next level. He flashed his burst, vision and physicality in New York's preseason opener, finishing with 54 yards on just six carries."- BR's Kristopher Knox on Allen
Allen did, however, come back down to earth in the second preseason game for the Jets. In that game, Allen picked up just 27 yards on eight carries. However, especially as a rookie, Allen is not a threat to Breece Hall who is seen as one of the better running backs in the NFL.
With one preseason game to go against the New York Giants on Saturday, can Allen get the hype train back on the tracks before the start of the regular season?
