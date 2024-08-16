Patriots must rip the band-aid off and start Drake Maye
The New England Patriots gave rookie quarterback and the future face of their franchise Drake Maye his first real preseason experience against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
And he did not disappoint.
Maye's box score will not overwhelm, going just 6-of-11 passing for 47 yards, but it was the process that the North Carolina Tar Heel put on the field that gives those in the New England area a massive beam of hope.
The ball just flies effortlessly out of Maye's hand. He hit rookie wide receiver Javon Baker over the middle in a tight window.
His best throw of the night, however? Counted as an incomplete pass in the box score. Maye stepped up, navigated the pocket, and threw a rocket deep down the field to Baker who just could not haul in a ball that professional wide receivers are expected to catch. From his pocket presence, eyes to find Baker, and the throw itself, Maye was flawless on the play.
He even showed off his athletic ability as well, extending plays with his legs, picking up yards when nobody was open downfield, and even scored his first career rushing touchdown on the night as well.
Now, the Patriots have to faced with the question: do they continue to ease him on the field or do they let him ride for 17 games? This question comes with a flurry of contextual topics that have to be talked about.
The Patriots' top wide receivers are Kendrick Bourne and two rookies. Their starting offensive line has a massive hole at their tackle spots. The talent around the No. 3 overall pick would not be bountiful. However, for the sake of taking live reps and gaining the necessary NFL experience, should New England give Maye the starting job after his standout performance?
Especially when looking at the play of Jacoby Brissett, the assumed starting quarterback, who threw an ugly interception. In his limited play, Brissett went just 3-of-7 for 17 yards and an interception.
There will be growing pains for Maye as a rookie when he eventually does start under center. So why not rip that band-aid off? In order for Maye to grow and catch up to the speed of the NFL, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft must see the field sooner rather than later.
