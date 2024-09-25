Defensive linemen continue to dominate NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
The early part of the season has been met with standout performances from 2024 NFL Draft defensive linemen showing out for their new teams as they fight for the right to be named as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chief among them is former Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse, who is now wreaking havoc for the Los Angeles Rams.
Through the early part of his NFL career, Verse has racked up one sack, but has been a consistent presence in opposing backfields. He has also tallied three tackles for loss and three hits on opposing quarterbacks through his first three NFL games.
So where does Verse fall in the updated NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds? Using BetMGM's odds, we look at Verse and the top-10 rookies who currently lead the way with the bookies.
"Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER."
EDGE Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
+275
EDGE Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts
+525
EDGE Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings
+750
DT Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks
+900
CB Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans
+1100
CB Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
+1400
EDGE Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins
+2000
CB Terrion Arnold, Detroit Lions
+3000
DT Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams
+3000
S Tyler Nubin, New York Giants
+3000
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
5 best team fits for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft
Week 4 helmet stickers: Which 2025 NFL Draft prospects shined brightest?
Undersized but not overlooked: Georgia LB Jalon Walker is a playmaker
Texas RT Cameron Williams is exploding onto 2025 NFL Draft scenes