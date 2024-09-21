2024 NFL Draft first rounder's rookie season gets derailed by injury
Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, the 2024 NFL Draft first round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has just had his rookie season derailed after a promising NFL debut in Week 2.
Fautanu played 55 snaps for the Steelers at right tackle a week again in the win over the Denver Broncos, and was projected to get the start this week against the Los Angeles Chargers as well. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter is now reporting that Fautanu injured his knee during the final tune-up ahead of their game on Sunday and is now "expected to be sidelined indefinitely."
Schefter added that Fautanu and the Steelers are still undergoing further testing, so they do not have a firm timeline on when the promising rookie can get back onto the field along their offensive line.
In the meantime, the Steelers will now turn back to 2023 first round pick Broderick Jones and Dan Moore to hold down their tackle spots. Hopefully the NFL Draft's 20th overall pick gets a spell of good news coming down the pipeline and can return to the field soon in Pittsburgh.
