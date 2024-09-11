Pair of EDGE rushers lead the charge in NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds
Through one week of the NFL season, rookie edge rushers are dominating the NFL Defensive Player of the Year betting market. These odds are led by Dallas Turner of the Minnesota Vikings and Laiatu Latu of the Indianapolis Colts.
Turner racked up one sack and two stop tackles in his NFL debut against the New York Giants, while Latu accumulated one hurry against a tough matchup of Laremy Tunsil and the Houston Texans. Neither wowed in their debuts but will have plenty of snaps and opportunities to make a massive impact on their respective teams.
In fact, three edge rushers lead the pack as Jared Verse, the first round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, trails both Turner and Latu in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds after racking up a massive six pressures two quarterback hits, and one sack against the Detroit Lions.
So who round out the top ten through one week of NFL action? Let's take a look (odds come from DraftKings):
Player
Team
Odds
EDGE Dallas Turner
Minnesota Vikings
+350
EDGE Laiatu Latu
Indianapolis Colts
+500
EDGE Jared Verse
Los Angeles Rams
+700
DT Byron Murphy II
Seattle Seahawks
+1000
CB Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions
+1200
EDGE Chop Robinson
Miami Dolphins
+1600
CB Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
+1600
LB Payton Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
+2500
CB Nate Wiggins
Baltimore Ravens
+3000
LB Junior Colson
Los Angeles Chargers
+3500
