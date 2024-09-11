NFL Draft

Pair of EDGE rushers lead the charge in NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds

After one week, three edge rushers have the best odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Cory Kinnan

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates his sack with linebacker Jihad Ward (52) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Through one week of the NFL season, rookie edge rushers are dominating the NFL Defensive Player of the Year betting market. These odds are led by Dallas Turner of the Minnesota Vikings and Laiatu Latu of the Indianapolis Colts.

Turner racked up one sack and two stop tackles in his NFL debut against the New York Giants, while Latu accumulated one hurry against a tough matchup of Laremy Tunsil and the Houston Texans. Neither wowed in their debuts but will have plenty of snaps and opportunities to make a massive impact on their respective teams.

In fact, three edge rushers lead the pack as Jared Verse, the first round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, trails both Turner and Latu in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds after racking up a massive six pressures two quarterback hits, and one sack against the Detroit Lions.

So who round out the top ten through one week of NFL action? Let's take a look (odds come from DraftKings):

Player

Team

Odds

EDGE Dallas Turner

Minnesota Vikings

+350

EDGE Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts

+500

EDGE Jared Verse

Los Angeles Rams

+700

DT Byron Murphy II

Seattle Seahawks

+1000

CB Terrion Arnold

Detroit Lions

+1200

EDGE Chop Robinson

Miami Dolphins

+1600

CB Quinyon Mitchell

Philadelphia Eagles

+1600

LB Payton Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers

+2500

CB Nate Wiggins

Baltimore Ravens

+3000

LB Junior Colson

Los Angeles Chargers

+3500

