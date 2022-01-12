Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Frost, Offensive Guard, Nevada Wolfpack

NFL draft profile scouting report for Nevada Guard, Aaron Frost
i

#65
Pos: OG
Ht: 6050
Wt: 310
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Poly High School

1200px-Nevada_Wolf_Pack_logo.svg

Aaron Frost Nevada Wolfpack

One-Liner:

Average sized guard with below average athleticism. Frost is a finisher with good bend. 

Pros:

Starting right tackle who has experience inside at guard. Frost is a good drive blocker who keeps his feet and creates movement. Possessing a nasty streak, he is always looking to finish opponents which he does by using his upper body strength to twist them. In pass protection his knee bend is good, staying low consistently. He combats extending rushers by using his snatch trap technique. Frost replaces his hands inside and latches with his average sized hands.

Cons:

At tackle his lack of foot speed is apparent as he is unable to gain enough depth making him a speed rush target. His process is frequently hurried, leading to a narrow base. Frost fails to power step and shut down counter moves. Slightly below average length means rushers frequently outreach him. In short yardage situations, Frost can lose the leverage battle and get knocked back. When working in space, his feet are heavy and clunky, displaying a lack of athleticism and agility. Frost is slow to recognize stunts and blitzes. His high hand placement causes him to whiff occasionally. 

Summary:

Offensive lineman with average size who possesses good bend and below average foot speed. Frost is a finisher in the run game who is able to twist opponents. He processes slowly and struggles with inconsistent hand placement. Frost projects as gap scheme guard who should stick on a practice squad and offer depth. His lack of athleticism will prevent him from obtaining bigger roles.

Background:

 

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.6/6.5

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

Read More

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#65
Pos: OG
Ht: 6050
Wt: 310
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Poly High School

Aaron Frost Nevada Wolfpack

One-Liner:

Average sized guard with below average athleticism. Frost is a finisher with good bend. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Frost_Aaron_vsSJSU_101219
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Frost, Offensive Guard, Nevada Wolfpack

1 minute ago
Member Exclusive
The State of Football
Our Shows

Special Presentation: The State of Football with John Collins and Eric Grubman

32 minutes ago
Treylon Burks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_13755792
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
isaiah spiller
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Top Five Running Backs In The 2022 NFL Draft

6 hours ago
Desmond Ridder
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Top Quarterback Prospect Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

6 hours ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

16 hours ago
college gridiron showcase
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase Measurements

17 hours ago
NFL DRAFT BIBLE (2)
Prospect Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Prospect Big Board and Profiles

19 hours ago