NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Frost, Offensive Guard, Nevada Wolfpack

#65

Pos: OG

Ht: 6050

Wt: 310

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Poly High School

Aaron Frost Nevada Wolfpack

One-Liner:

Average sized guard with below average athleticism. Frost is a finisher with good bend.

Pros:

Starting right tackle who has experience inside at guard. Frost is a good drive blocker who keeps his feet and creates movement. Possessing a nasty streak, he is always looking to finish opponents which he does by using his upper body strength to twist them. In pass protection his knee bend is good, staying low consistently. He combats extending rushers by using his snatch trap technique. Frost replaces his hands inside and latches with his average sized hands.

Cons:

At tackle his lack of foot speed is apparent as he is unable to gain enough depth making him a speed rush target. His process is frequently hurried, leading to a narrow base. Frost fails to power step and shut down counter moves. Slightly below average length means rushers frequently outreach him. In short yardage situations, Frost can lose the leverage battle and get knocked back. When working in space, his feet are heavy and clunky, displaying a lack of athleticism and agility. Frost is slow to recognize stunts and blitzes. His high hand placement causes him to whiff occasionally.

Summary:

Offensive lineman with average size who possesses good bend and below average foot speed. Frost is a finisher in the run game who is able to twist opponents. He processes slowly and struggles with inconsistent hand placement. Frost projects as gap scheme guard who should stick on a practice squad and offer depth. His lack of athleticism will prevent him from obtaining bigger roles.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.6/6.5

