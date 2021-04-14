Aashari Crosswell - Free Safety Arizona State Sun Devils Scouting Report

AASHARI CROSSWELL | Arizona State | DS | #16 | Jr | 6002 | 205 | Long Beach, CA | Long Beach Poly

Overview:

A high-flying safety from the desert, Crosswell was a versatile playmaker for the Sun Devils. Crosswell has great speed and isn’t a one-trick pony. He can play as the deep safety, box safety, or even as a slot corner. Crosswell has a wide tackle radius and will get his hands on opponents no matter what and try to bring them down. His football motor keeps on chugging to the whistle. While his tackling is solid, he will occasionally take bad angles when trying to bring down the ball-carrier. Crosswell’s coverage skills need some work. His hips lack fluidity when changing directions quickly. He chose to opt out of the 2020 season after playing in only one game after losing his starting position to Boise State transfer DeAndre Pierce, leaving several question marks. Crosswell may not be one of the top safeties off the board, but his combination of size and athletic ability will provide many suitors to develop his overall game.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in one game during his junior season. Chose to opt out of the remainder of the season.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.