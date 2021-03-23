Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Adetokunbo Ogundeji - 4-3 Defensive End Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Adetokunbo Ogundeji
ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI | Notre Dame | DE | #91 | rSr | 6043 | 256 | 4.82e | West Bloomfield, MI | Walled Lake | 10.09.98

Referred to as “Ade” by his teammates, Ogundeji came to the Irish as a developmental edge prospect with a lot of traits to work with. That skill set is still apparent when his film is popped on. Sporting a long frame with notable explosiveness, Ogundeji is a tough man to handle coming off the edge in one-on-one situations. He has shown the ability to win with speed as well as flashing some power to counter inside. In the run game, he has provided outstanding effort with his ability to penetrate gaps quickly. All the tools are there to work with, but they are still quite raw. Serving as a backup throughout his career, Ogundeji has not handled a high volume of reps. The small sample size is a hard sell for evaluators. With technical refinement needed, Ogundeji is a long way from regular playing time.

Name is pronounced Ah-duh-kun-bo O-kin-dee-gee. Played in 10 games during the 2020 season, leading the team in sacks with seven. Played for head coach Bob Meyer at Walled Lake Central High School in West Bloomfield.

