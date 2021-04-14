Adrian Ealy - Offensive Tackle Oklahoma Sooners 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

ADRIAN EALY | Oklahoma | OT | #59 | rJr | 6064 | 326 | 5.37e | Gonzales, LA | East Ascension HS | 08.07.99

Overview:

Continuing an impressive trend of offensive line play for the Sooners over the last few seasons, starting right tackle Ealy was a slight surprise early entree into the 2021 draft cycle. Blessed with an impressive looking power profile, he possesses the type of height and overall size that NFL evaluators are looking for. Playing in a predominantly inside zone running scheme, Ealy has shown flashes of absolutely overwhelming defenders up to the second level. When he is able to land inside the frame of defensive linemen, his power profile can be overwhelming and create a lot of movement. Ealy is a patient pass setter who does possess adequate balance and understanding of spacing within the pocket. When Ealy doesn’t land his hands, issues start to arise. He has very short arms that tend to lose leverage often when his technique is not sound. Athletically, he is a calculated but limited mover who can struggle a lot against longer, more athletic outside track rushers. Due to his play style, lack of athletic traits and underwhelming length, Ealy may be destined for a move inside on the next level. With that transition period, there is bound to be a learning curve. If he takes to NFL coaching quickly, Ealy does have starting upside inside down the road.

Background:

Raised in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Redshirt. Played in five games as a freshman. Started 12 games missing two due to injury as a sophomore. Second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 after starting all 11 games.

