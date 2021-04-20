Adrian Hardy - Wide Receiver Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Scouting Report

ADRIAN HARDY | Louisiana Tech | WO | #6 | rSR | 6010 | 193 | 4.61 | Houston, TX | DeKaney | 03.13.97

After just seven games into the 2020 college football season, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Adrian Hardy made the decision to opt out in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, ending what was a highly productive career for the Bulldogs. Boasting a good looking and long frame, Hardy is a smooth athlete who caused opposing Conference USA defenders, to the tune of 2,370 yards and 12 touchdowns on 168 career receptions. Hardy possesses a nice catch radius, easily able to extend and pluck the football at the highest point. He is at his best as an immediate route runner who is a smooth route runner who can create instant separation working out of breaks. In the run game, Hardy competes as a stalk blocker, staying connected until the echo of the whistle. Ball skills are a huge question mark, showing some troubling concentration drops on film. Hardy looks clunky as a hands catcher, lacking the ideal hand eye coordination to consistently corral the football. There is a lack of physicality as a pass receiver, too often getting knocked off his track working against press coverage. There is a smoothness to Hardy but a lack of dynamic tools. Opportunities as a practice squad candidate with some time to develop his game physically is the best case scenario for Hardy.

Raised in New Orleans, Louisiana and moved to Houston, Texas due to Hurricane Katrina. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started 1 of 9 games played as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Started 7 of 10 games played, missing 2 games due to suspension as a junior. Played basketball and track in high school. Suspended 2 games due to a rules violation (2019).

