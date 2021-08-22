NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad Lyons, Cornerback, Wagner Seahawks

AHMAD LYONS | Wagner | CB | #6 | Sr | 5090e | 185v | 4.55e | Tarboro, NC | North Edgecombe/ASA Miami

Evaluation:

An undersized cornerback who plays with a high motor and demonstrates natural instincts, Lyons is considered the ‘soul of the team.’ A talkative player, he’ll be the first to let you know about a good play, it’s part of the passion that oozes out of his pores. Lyons owns a fluid backpedal, shows above-average change of direction and top-notch ball skills. He clearly has tremendous athleticism with his experience at running back, which he volunteered to switch to on his own accord when the team lacked depth and his kick return capabilities on special teams, something he did earlier in his collegiate career. While he plays bigger than is size, there are still physical limitations. Lyons could potentially play up north as slot cover corner should he decide to pursue that path.

Background:

Shows high passion for the game; praised by coaches. Was a two-way standout player in high school at cornerback and wide receiver. Multiple All-NEC selection. (08/17/21)