August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

How to identify the next breakout NFL superstar

NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad Lyons, Cornerback, Wagner Seahawks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Wagner cornerback, Ahmad Lyons
Author:
Publish date:

AHMAD LYONS | Wagner | CB | #6 | Sr | 5090e | 185v | 4.55e | Tarboro, NC | North Edgecombe/ASA Miami

Evaluation: 

An undersized cornerback who plays with a high motor and demonstrates natural instincts, Lyons is considered the ‘soul of the team.’ A talkative player, he’ll be the first to let you know about a good play, it’s part of the passion that oozes out of his pores. Lyons owns a fluid backpedal, shows above-average change of direction and top-notch ball skills. He clearly has tremendous athleticism with his experience at running back, which he volunteered to switch to on his own accord when the team lacked depth and his kick return capabilities on special teams, something he did earlier in his collegiate career. While he plays bigger than is size, there are still physical limitations. Lyons could potentially play up north as slot cover corner should he decide to pursue that path.

Background: 

Shows high passion for the game; praised by coaches. Was a two-way standout player in high school at cornerback and wide receiver. Multiple All-NEC selection. (08/17/21)

AHMAD LYONS | Wagner | CB | #6 | Sr | 5090e | 185v | 4.55e | Tarboro, NC | North Edgecombe/ASA Miami

Evaluation: 

An undersized cornerback who plays with a high motor and demonstrates natural instincts, Lyons is considered the ‘soul of the team.’ A talkative player, he’ll be the first to let you know about a good play, it’s part of the passion that oozes out of his pores. Lyons owns a fluid backpedal, shows above-average change of direction and top-notch ball skills. He clearly has tremendous athleticism with his experience at running back, which he volunteered to switch to on his own accord when the team lacked depth and his kick return capabilities on special teams, something he did earlier in his collegiate career. While he plays bigger than is size, there are still physical limitations. Lyons could potentially play up north as slot cover corner should he decide to pursue that path.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Lyones_return2
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad Lyons, Cornerback, Wagner Seahawks

McWhite_Sowande
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sowande McWhite, Offensive Tackle, Wagner Seahawks

DuqWeb
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Titus Leo, Linebacker, Wagner Seahawks

tyshaun_releases
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyshaun James, Wide Receiver, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

USATSI_13644185
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kevin Mensah, Running Back, UConn Huskies

USATSI_10326893
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Van Demark, Offensive Tackle, UConn Huskies

ncaa-football-uconn-vs-central-florida-orlando-usa-shutterstock-editorial-10429355aa
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Lucien, Cornerback, UConn Huskies

i-N9KQRvK-M
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: J'Von Brown, Offensive Guard, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Justin Tuggle pic
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Justin Tuggle