August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search

Serritella On Location: NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad Lyons, Cornerback, Wagner Seahawks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Wagner cornerback, Ahmad Lyons
Author:
Updated:
Original:

AHMAD LYONS | Wagner | CB | #6 | Sr | 5090e | 185v | 4.55e | Tarboro, NC | North Edgecombe/ASA Miami

Evaluation: 

An undersized cornerback who plays with a high motor and demonstrates natural instincts, Lyons is considered the ‘soul of the team.’ A talkative player, he’ll be the first to let you know about a good play, it’s part of the passion that oozes out of his pores. Lyons owns a fluid backpedal, shows above-average change of direction and top-notch ball skills. He clearly has tremendous athleticism with his experience at running back, which he volunteered to switch to on his own accord when the team lacked depth and his kick return capabilities on special teams, something he did earlier in his collegiate career. While he plays bigger than is size, there are still physical limitations. Lyons could potentially play up north as slot cover corner should he decide to pursue that path.

Background: 

Shows high passion for the game; praised by coaches. Was a two-way standout player in high school at cornerback and wide receiver. Multiple All-NEC selection. (08/17/21)

Click here to view more in-depth pro NFL Draft scouting reports

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

UConn defensive lineman, Travis Jones
Scouting Reports

Serritella On Location: NFL Draft Profile: Travis Jones, Defensive Lineman, UConn Huskies

USATSI_14987362
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ochaun Mathis, Defensive End, TCU Horned Frogs

USATSI_15162085
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trace Ford, Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_15199231
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Reese Taylor, Cornerback, Indiana Hoosiers

USATSI_15245105
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: MoMo Sanogo, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

patrick mahomes
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Sports Illustrated Talks Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Nnadi

Lyones_return2
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad Lyons, Cornerback, Wagner Seahawks

McWhite_Sowande
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sowande McWhite, Offensive Tackle, Wagner Seahawks

DuqWeb
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Titus Leo, Linebacker, Wagner Seahawks