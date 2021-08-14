NFL Draft Profile: Alan Tisdale, Linebacker, Virginia Tech Hokies

#34

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 210

DOB: 7/1/_

Eligible: 2022

Greensboro, NC

Page High School

Alan Tisdale

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Ezring: Despite being the third linebacker on the Hokies’ depth chart, Virginia Tech’s undersized second-level defender flashed often when he found the field. Alan Tisdale’s game is predicated on his movement skills. He boasts impressive short-area quickness and lateral burst. What’s more, the talented defender has sufficient change of direction and range. Still, Tisdale thrives in the box. He has the short-area movement skills to navigate the crowded space and can use quickness and hands to beat blocks. Against the run, Tisdale is a consistent and efficient tackler thanks to his length and movement skills. He typically plays the outside leg and either brings defenders down or forces them into traffic. While the inexperienced linebacker is still adapting to the college game, he flashes play recognition and gap integrity when he plays patiently. He even occasionally scrapes at the second level to functionally two-gap. In zone coverage, the Hokies linebacker has the athletic ability to mirror the quarterback. He plays with above-average spatial awareness and flashes reasonable click and close ability. Tisdale also boasts the requisite athletic ability to survive in man coverage against tight ends. As a pass rusher, the Virginia Tech standout can use his hands to win at the point of engagement; more often, though, he shoots gaps to capitalize on his quickness. Finally, Tisdale offers a promising skillset to contribute on special teams.

Cons:

Ezring: While the Virginia Tech product has stood out at times on the field, his projection to the next level is limited by certain deleterious traits. First and foremost, Tisdale has an extremely lanky build. He, similarly, lacks NFL play strength. His long speed, while sufficient, is average. Further, he struggles with sharp changes of direction. Against the run, Tisdale plays with a high-risk, high-reward style. He aggressively attacks his first instinct and, consequently, practices poor gap discipline. What’s more, he presses the line and unnecessarily takes on blocks. Further, the Hokies defender struggles to diagnose plays and often is out of position after leaving his role. While the Virginia Tech linebacker’s best trait is likely his tackling, he lacks stopping power at the point of contact. Moreover, he plays high and can employ poor angles of pursuit. When taking on blocks, Tisdale is ineffective if linemen, tight ends or runningbacks land hands on his frame. He simply lacks the play strength to work through engagement. In man coverage, Tisdale locks his eyes on the quarterback and loses track of his assignment. As a result, he should not be trusted one-on-one at the next level. In zone coverage, Tisdale can lose zone integrity and give up depth to route runners. The Hokies standout regularly bites on play-action and opens throwing lanes.

Summary:

Ezring: Although reports indicate he has added weight and attacked the game with a more cerebral approach in the offseason, Alan Tisdale’s film to this point is underwhelming. The Virginia Tech product has a concerning lack of size, strength, speed and awareness. Still, Tisdale boasts rosterable athletic traits. He should contribute on special teams.

Background:

Born in Greensboro, North Carolina to Tiffany McRae, Alan Thomas Tisdale has four brothers: Jontae, Elijah, Bobby and Braylon. Tisdale was a star during his time at Page High School. The linebacker was a three-time all-state, all-area and all-conference selection. What’s more, he was the Linebacker MVP at the 2016 Underclassman Challenge. His accomplished high school career earned Tisdale a four-star ranking from 247Sports Composite. The outlet listed the Greensboro native as the 365th-best recruit in the nation, the 23rd-ranked outside linebacker in the country and the 14th-overall recruit in the state of North Carolina. After redshirting his first year with the Hokies, the highly-touted defender played in all thirteen games of his freshman season. In 2020, Tisdale competed in nine games and started five. The undersized linebacker has reportedly put on weight since the end of the 2020 season. Hokies head coach Justin Fuente said, “He’s put on some good weight throughout this offseason, and he’ll need to continue to do it throughout the summer. He looks much better than he did at any point last year from a physical standpoint.” The talented linebacker and his coach also pointed to the young athlete’s adapting to parenthood and on-field responsibilities as mentally limiting. Fuente has noted that Tisdale seems to have found a routine and taken on-field intellectual strides. The Hokies’ linebacker may be a breakout player in 2021.

One-Liners

Ezring: While he boasts rosterable athletic traits, special teams value and sub-package potential, Alan Tisdale’s underwhelming size, strength, speed and processing limit his projection as a contributor for an NFL defense.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.5 / 7.6