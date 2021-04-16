Alaric Jackson - Offensive Tackle Iowa Hawkeyes 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

ALARIC JACKSON | Iowa | OT | #77 | rSr | 6060 | 320 | 5.25e | Detroit, MI | Renaissance HS | 07.14.98

Overview:

Finished his Hawkeyes career as a four-year starter at left tackle, earning the nod over the likes of Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers) during his time. Jackson is a reactive athlete who uses a combination of instincts and pure athletic talent to be a stable force at left tackle. He’s solid in pass protection, staying balanced and patient in his set. He does a good job of pulling and getting to the second level in the running game. Jackson needs to work on his strength, as he can get overmatched and off balance when he tries to anchor. Jackson is a segmented mover who has some issue sticking with more athletic pass rushers around the track. His pad level leaves a lot to be desired. Add in his underwhelming arm length and his projection at tackle moving forward remains a big question mark. His experience level is a big plus, but his current impact will not allow him to see the field anytime soon. At his peak, Jackson will have to present some swing upside to back up multiple positions to stick while he develops the finer points of his game.

Background:

Born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada; mother is Dionne Jackson. Named first-team all-state and all-city in the state of Michigan; team captain as a senior under head coach Lou Beatty. Also participated for prep basketball, soccer, baseball and track teams. Suffered a knee sprain during the first game of 2019. Battled through it the entire year, but missed the final three games due to injury.

