NFL Draft Profile: Alec Lindstrom, Offensive Center, Boston College Eagles

#72

Pos: OC

Ht: 6030

Wt: 295

DOB: 7/7/98

Eligible: 2022

Dudley, MA

Shepherd Hill Regional High School

Alec Lindstrom

Boston College Eagles

Pros:

Pulido: Alec Lindstrom can do it all from the center position. In the pass game, Lindstrom uses excellent football intelligence to cover both a-gaps effectively while vertical setting. He creates tons of power in his hips to move guys on double teams. Lindstrom uses effective feet in the pass game and can slide back and forth well. He uses tremendous ankle flexibility to handle the bull rush. His hand usage is above average and he does well with resetting his hands. In the run game Lindstrom impresses as well. He uses his powerful base to clear gaps. He has an excellent reach block that he quickly is able to get his head across the defender and keep it there. When asked to get to the second level he is solid and able to connect with defenders.

Cons:

Pulido: Lindstrom is not particularly fast. He isn’t the best puller in the pass game as he has trouble getting around in time. He is not very fast and does have concerns with his speed to reach counters. Lindstrom is not great when asked to single-handedly cover a nose tackle.

Summary:

Pulido: Alec Lindstrom is a part of a dominant offensive line at Boston College where there are potentially four draftable players. Lindstrom is the third of the bunch but is one of the best centers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Lindstrom wins in the pass game with excellent intelligence, ability to generate tons of power in tight spaces and ridiculous double-team reps that show domination. In the run game he shows the ability to move to the second level and effect the play, as well as the ability to open holes with solid reach blocking and drive blocking. Lindstrom needs to improve his overall athleticism to get to an all-pro level in the league and needs to show an ability to handle a man-to-man blocking scheme. He could find himself drafted in the mid-day-two range.

Background:

Two-way lineman for his father, head coach Chris Lindstrom, Sr. at Shepherd Hill Regional High School. His brother Chris has started the last two seasons on the Boston College offensive line. His father played at Boston University and in the NFL. USA Today All-Massachusetts first team all-state selection on the offensive line. Telegram & Gazette Super Team selection as a junior after helping pave the way for a Rams' offense that averaged nearly 270 yards per game and 28.5 points per game. SuiteSports first-team all-state performer as a senior. Key cog in an offensive line that helped the Rams average 7.6 yards per carry and rush for over 3,300 yards his senior season. Alec Eric Lindstrom. Enrolled as a management and leadership major in the Carroll School of Management. Son of Chris and Dawn Lindstrom’s six children. His father was a hall of fame lineman at Boston University and spent three seasons in the NFL. His uncle, Eric, played defensive end at The Heights (1984-88). Older brother Chris was a four-year starter at BC and drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Recipient of the Snee Family Football Scholarship Fund.

One-Liners

Pulido: Alec Lindstrom is a starting-caliber center in a zone-blocking scheme that wins with intelligence, strength and technique. He is a late second-round/early third-round prospect for 2022.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.5 / 8.5