NFL Draft Profile: Alex Wright, Defensive End, UAB Blazers

#16

Pos: DE

Ht: 6070

Wt: 270

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Elba, AL

Elba High School

Alex Wright

UAB Blazers

Pros:

Lamattina: Displays good strength at the point of attack and can create good contact. Looks to have a dense build that can withstand hits and be durable. Good explosiveness and quickness off the edge to be able to make an impact in the backfield. Makes plays often from the backside of the defense because of the instinct to shoot inside and disrupt the middle of the line of scrimmage from his alignment. Shows versatility because of his ability and size. Plays his best ball as a stand-up defensive end with an attacking mindset. Has the strength to set the edge, contain his blocker and create penetration into the pocket. Has some suddenness in his movements. He has more length in the legs than the upper half. He has the ability to use hesitation and be subtle along the edge because of the quickness and long legs to win around the outside shoulder.

Cons:

Lamattina: His height will come in well under the 6’7” threshold that UAB listed him at. Arms appear to be on the shorter side given his height. Doesn’t quite have the twitchiness or ankle flexion in his progression to truly stick a foot in the ground and make a run at the quarterback once getting a step on his blocker. Length lets him down when setting the edge to make the play from that position. Doesn’t have the raw size to play as a down-lineman in an even-front. The overall stiffness will hold him back, as he is mainly a straight-line defender and makes the most impact in that way.

Summary:

Lamattina: Alex Wright is a well-built stand-up outside linebacker with inside/outside versatility. Wright demonstrates excellent ability to defend the run because of his strength to set the edge and blow up the line of scrimmage. He has the motor to sit and chase from the backside of the play. As a pass rusher, he shows explosiveness to win quick and early. He can win on the outside shoulder with subtleness and also to the inside because of his quickness and power. His flexibility is limited at the ankles which hinders his ability to make a finishing cut in the ground to attack the ball. He mainly plays in a straight-line manner and struggles laterally.

Background:

Hometown is Elba, Alabama. Attended Elba HS. Rated as a three-star recruit in his class by 247Sports. 103rd ranked strongside defensive end in the nation and a top 65 player out of Alabama.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Wright is a well-built edge defender who offers excellent run defense because of power and length at the point of attack.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.7 / 8.0