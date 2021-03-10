Alim McNeill -  Nose Guard North Carolina State Wolfpack Scouting Report

ALIM McNEILL | NC State | DT | #29 | Jr | 6016 | 320 | 4.97e | Raleigh, NC | Sanderson HS | 05.11.00

Overview:

The squatty defensive tackle has seen action at North Carolina State since he was a true freshman. McNeill was deployed mostly as a nose tackle by the Wolfpack, consistently holding down the interior. He rushes with active hands while keeping his lower body moving and his legs churning to gain penetration. McNeill quickly disposes of unbalanced blockers and can create a push with his leverage and ability to consistently extend. However, his unorthodox stance leads to wasted movements in his get-off. McNeill has to improve his conditioning as his effort level deteriorates after a couple of plays. He can lose at initial impact in the run game due to an occasionally passive playing style. McNeill projects as a nose tackle in a gap penetration style front who should play primarily as a shaded nose. His leverage and hands will provide pass-rush, but he has to improve as a run defender to become a full-time starter.

Background:

Raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 1 of 13 games played as a freshman. Was a 260-pound high-school middle linebacker and goal-line running back who was recruited as a defensive tackle having not played there. A standout high-school baseball player. Declared for the NFL Draft with remaining eligibility. Great weight-room work ethic. Tough. Good football mentality. Comes from a good family. High-school coach called him grounded. Handles the media well. Received offers from Michigan, Clemson and Florida, but wanted to stay close to home.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.