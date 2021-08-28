NFL Draft Profile: Allie Green IV, Cornerback, Missouri Tigers

#24

Pos: CB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 202

DOB: 10/2/98

Eligible: 2022

Austin, TX

Lyndon B. Johnson High School

Allie Green IV

Missouri Tigers

Pros:

Pun: Allie Green IV is an extremely physical cornerback who excels in Press-Man coverages and has a dog mentality that you just can’t teach. Green IV does his best work when allowed to be as close to the receiver as possible and is regularly helmet to helmet at the LOS pre-snap looking to impose his will ASAP. He varies his jam between a one-handed inside strike to the shoulder or a two-handed strike to the breastplate. Green IV excels versus outside releases where he gets into the receiver’s chest, stays attached at the hip and squeezes them down the sideline, eliminating space for a catch. Furthermore, Green IV is the type of corner to be constantly talking trash and understands how to rile up receivers and get into their heads. There are instances where Green IV is so physical throughout the stem that receivers stop running their intended route and get in a tussle instead.

Cons:

Pun: While Green IV has traits that are not apparent in every cornerback, he has serious flaws in his game. During his patented Press-Man, Green IV can become too reliant on his hands throughout the phase of the route and lean into the receiver by bending his back and not his waist. This leads to poor balance and Green IV can be easily dispatched by a nuanced route runner. Furthermore, he struggles versus inside releases as he has average reactionary quickness and hip fluidity - which is especially exposed when in soft-press - often allowing receivers to cross his face and he lacks the explosive closing speed to recover. In addition, Green IV has average deep speed and will likely need Safety help over top to maximize his play on the field. He will be a very scheme-dependent corner as he has clear struggles in zone coverage due to marginal spatial awareness and route combo recognition. Furthermore, while in off coverage, Green IV hesitates to break on the ball and has multiple false steps when clicking and closing. Finally, when the ball is in the air and Green IV is playing from a trailing position, he gets his head around but struggles to track the ball and actually get his hands into the catch point.

Summary:

Pun: Allie Green IV is an intriguing cornerback who is transferring to Missouri for 2021. His physical brand of play helps set the tone on defense and he fits best for teams who want to run press-man. Off-man and zone are not his strong suits and he needs to improve his back-to-the-ball skills but there is a scheme-dependent starter here, if given time.

Background:

Allie Green IV was born October 2, 1998 in Johnson City, Texas. Green attended Lyndon B Johnson High School where he was a three-year letterwinner and two-year starter. He totaled 76 tackles, nine interceptions, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 games as a senior. Green ​​earned first-team Class 5A all-state and all-CenTex Team honors. His extreme athleticism is also displayed as he lettered for three years in basketball. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 2-Star recruit, the 2652th-best recruit nationally, the 258th-ranked cornerback recruit in the country and the 381th recruit in the state of Texas. Green first went to Tulsa and played as a Golden Hurricane in 2017. He played in 11 games as a true freshman and totaled seven tackles and three pass break-ups. During his 2018 sophomore year, Green played in 11 games and had six starts. He totaled 36 tackles, including 23 solos, and three pass break-ups. In 2019, Green played in all 12 games with 11 starts and had 45 tackles, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He also had a season-high seven tackles and one pass break-up against both Michigan State and Oklahoma State, displaying his ability to play up to competition. He was also a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the nation’s best defensive back. In 2020, Green decided to enter the transfer portal and will play for the Missouri Tigers in 2021 for his 5th year of eligibility. Missouri football writer Brandon Kelley expressed his excitement for Green to join the team. Kelley described Green and fellow cornerback Evans as “They’re both completely unafraid in the run game, and they’re both willing and able tacklers. They pack a serious punch off of the line of scrimmage as they redirect receivers early in their routes. If that’s not enough, they have the speed to carry receivers up the field.”

One-Liners

Pun: An uber-physical cornerback who excels best in Press-Man coverages and easily gets into receivers’ heads with his relentless trash talk but is very scheme dependent, will need safety help over top to minimize average athleticism and has ways to go recognizing route combinations in zone.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 7.0 / 8.1