Amari Rodgers - Wide Receiver Clemson Tigers 2021 Draft Scouting Report

AMARI RODGERS | Clemson | WO | #3 | Sr| 5095 | 210 | 4.60 | Knoxville, TN | Knoxville Catholic HS

Overview:

Dealing with some nagging injuries over the course of his Clemson career, Rodgers has proven himself a dynamic space player when given the opportunity. Spending a large portion of his time in the slot, he’s dynamic in short areas, eating up a ton of ground in a hurry. Rodgers manipulates space at a high level, winning with sharp breaks as a route runner. As a YAC player, he quickly becomes a glorified running back in the open field. While he could get by just with his athletic profile, Rodgers has some surprising power and contact balance on his well built frame. Hands are consistent, doubling both as a receiver and as a return man. With star wide receiver Justyn Ross sidelined for the 2020 season, Rodgers was able to take full advantage of his opportunities, pacing the Tigers with 1,020 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 77 receptions. With a full season of dominance, Rodgers has continued to silence critics about his durability. He is the type of YAC nightmare working from the slot that is all the rage in the current NFL.

Background:

An honorable mention All-ACC selection in each of the last two seasons, doubling as a dynamic slot receiver and return man. Rodgers has played in 43 games for the Tigers, starting 25 total. Played for Steve Mathews at Knoxville Christian in Knoxville, Tennessee. Son of former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, who is now the Volunteers wide receivers coach.

