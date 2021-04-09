Amen Ogbongbemiga - Inside Linebacker Oklahoma State Cowboys Scouting Report

AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA | Oklahoma State | IB | #11 | rSr | 5116 | 235 | Alberta, Canada | Notre Dame HS | 9.04.98

Overview:

Voted a defensive team captain by his teammates, Ogbongbemiga played a massive role in the middle of the Cowboys’ defense by constantly hurrying opposing signal-callers. He is a reliable blitzer who has a good feel for when and where to attack the pocket. The Canada native does a solid job in coverage mirroring tight ends/backs out of the backfield and is a very strong leader who always seems to be around the football. Ogbongbemiga struggles to slow himself down and consistently makes solo tackles in the open field. His small frame makes it hard for him to work off blocks from offensive linemen climbing to the next level and his lack of high-level speed consistently gets him beat to the edge by opposing running backs. Ogbongbemiga was a second-team All-Big 12 performer and a first-team academic honoree in 2019 in his first year as a starter. He finished the season with 15.5 tackles for loss (fifth-best in the Big 12) and 100 tackles overall (sixth-best in the conference). As a senior, he was solid but unspectacular. Ogbongbemiga is a tough and aggressive player, but severely lacks baseline traits that could prevent him from sticking.

Background:

Born in Lagos, Nigeria. Moved to Houston, Texas in 2003, then moved to Calgary in 2011. Son of Ngozi and Ayo Ogbongbemiga. His brother, Alex, played football at Houston and in the Canadian Football League. Cousin of Emmanuel Ogbah. Played for coach Dave Diluzio at Notre Dame High School. Part of a 37-game win streak that nearly set a Canadian record. As a senior, he recorded 110 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Accounting major.

