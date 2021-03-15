Andre Mintze - linebacker Vanderbilt Commodores 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

ANDRE MINTZE | Vanderbilt | LB | #48 | rSr | 6022 | 252 | 4.76e | Philadelphia, PA | Imhotep Institute | 09.10.98

A four-year contributor for the Commodores, Mintze racked up 18 starts in the SEC. He is a well-coached player with consistently low pads, allowing him to win the leverage battle at the point of attack. He understands the techniques of offensive linemen and knows how to counter their punches, taking advantage of what he is offered by the blocker. He is best rushing from wider alignments as he succeeds in defeating the hands of the blocker with his moves. He is a solid athlete who could work on being more explosive. If he can keep his chest clean, he's tough to redirect. In the run game, he does a solid job at holding a strong edge but could get better at working back inside. Mintze projects as a 3-4 outside linebacker who can generate pressure with his hands at the next level. Some teams may also explore a transition to off the ball in the future. His ceiling is decently high and should contribute in some sort of rotation.

Played in 43 games for the Commodores, including 18 starts at 3-4 outside linebacker. Wuerffel Trophy nominee. Redshirted in 2016. Prepped at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Finished double major – cinema and media arts, and medicine, health and society – in December 2019. Working toward Master’s degree in medicine, health and society.

Ran a reported 4.56-4.63 40-yard dash. 10-yard split was 1.52. Weighed in at 253-pounds. 18 bench reps. 9-11 broad jump.

